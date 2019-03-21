



Manchester United star Paul Pogba says it is his “dream” to play for Real Madrid and failed to reassure Red Devils fans he is seeking a move by saying he is happy “for now”.

Pogba joined United for a then-world record fee of €105 million in 2016 after turning down the Spanish giants in favour of a return to his boyhood club.

The France World Cup winner has been a polarising figure at Old Trafford, failing to consistently perform to the standard of his immense potential and publicly fighting with former manager Jose Mourinho, resulting in Pogba being stripped of the vice-captaincy, being benched and eventually Mourinho being fired.

Speaking from the national team training camp, Pogba has left the door open for a potential move to Madrid, stating it’s his “dream” to wear the Galactico white of the famous club.

“I have always said it. Real Madrid is a dream for everyone. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Pogba told reporters on Thursday.

Zidane is the manager there. It is a dream for every child and every player.”

He also failed calm the nerves of Manchester United fans, refusing to commit his future to the club.

“Now, I am happy in Manchester. I play, we have a new manager. For now, I am at Manchester. Later, we don’t know what the future holds.”