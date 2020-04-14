<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has finally responded to years of taunts from pundit Graeme Souness by delivering the ultimate put-down.

Speaking in a Man United podcast available on Deezer, the Frenchman was asked what he made of Souness’ persistent criticisms.

‘I didn’t even know who he was,’ Pogba replied.

‘I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I don’t know the face but the name.

‘Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of [punditry], I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about “Why they did this” or “why they did that.”’

Souness’s outbursts against Pogba have included likening him to a ‘schoolboy running around in the playground’, saying he is ‘a doddle to play against’ and claiming he doesn’t want to play for United.





He has also said ‘he has got to change his attitude – to football. I bet he is a really nice guy but I wonder if he treats football as a bit of a joke’ and that ‘Pogba plays for himself, it’s all about how cool he looks, showing us how clever he is.’

Pogba also discussed his idols in the podcast. ‘I had Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Zidane, Thierry Henry, Djibril Cisse, Kaka’, before confessing to being an Arsenal fan growing up.

‘I will be honest, So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan – obviously because of all the French players, you know.’

‘Me and my brother were but my other brother was a Manchester United fan. I couldn’t say anything so I used to love Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan.’

‘Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother.’