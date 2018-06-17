Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba claims he has gone from “the biggest transfer in the world to the most criticised player in the world”.

Pogba played a vital role in France’s 2-1 win over Australia in their opening World Cup match on Saturday, setting up Antoine Griezmann before the forward won a penalty, and then seeing his deflected effort bounce off the underside of the bar and cross the line for the winner.

France should be proud to have Pogba, says agent Raiola

The 25-year-old’s form was the subject of much debate during an inconsistent Premier League season but Pogba, who re-joined United from Juventus for a then world-record transfer fee of £89m in 2016, claims he cannot make mistakes like other players.

“It’s funny, I went from the biggest transfer in the world, to the most criticised player in the world,” he told Telefoot.

Pogba agreed with France coach Didier Deschamps that his side must improve after they were pushed all the way by Australia in their World Cup opener.

“As the coach said, we can do better and we have to do better,” Pogba added.