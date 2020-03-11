<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester United have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial clash vs Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspurs as it appears Paul Pogba has neared his return.

The talented Frenchman has suffered from injury for much of the season and every time it appears he’s close to featuring, something happens.

However, the understanding is that United have been taking their time with Pogba to ensure that when he returns this time, it’s for the long-term future.

The former Juventus man has struggled so much this campaign that some have even accused him of faking his injury in order to force through a move abroad.





However, even if that was the case, it seems it no longer applies as Pogba is closer than ever to playing in the first-team once more.

The ideal situation would be to hand Pogba minutes vs LASK so that he could build up his fitness ahead of Tottenham.

It’s unlikely the World Cup winner will start vs the London side even if he features in the Europa League but at least he would be fitter coming off the bench should the Red Devils need him.

There’s no real reason to rush Pogba back but his presence and quality would certainly increase his side’s chances of picking up a crucial three points.