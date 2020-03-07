<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Pairing Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in a midfield partnership remains part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan at Manchester United.

The Red Devils boss is eager to get his “best players playing together” in an ongoing bid for a top-four finish and major silverware.

He has been prevented by using two creative influences in tandem as part of his engine room.

World Cup winner Pogba has seen injury restrict him to just eight appearances this season, with the France international still working his way back to full fitness.

In his absence, United have moved to snap up Portugal international Fernandes.

The January signing has starred since arriving at Old Trafford, with Solskjaer and an expectant fanbase daring to dream of what the 25-year-old could offer when everyone is available.

“Of course, you look at our squad and you want the best players playing together,” Solskjaer told NBC Sports when quizzed on whether Fernandes could be used with Pogba in an effort to get the Red Devils back in contention for major honours.

“You have a hope that we get to the stage where we really challenge for the league.





“We want to consistently keep winning games like Manchester United teams do by playing convincing, attacking, free-flowing football with flair.”

Solskjaer is the man charged with the task of piecing together United’s most productive starting XI.

He has been in a demanding job for over a year now, having initially returned to familiar surroundings on an interim basis, and admits to having overcome early nerves.

The 1999 Treble winner added on his day back in Manchester, having completed a transformation from baby-faced striker to fresh-faced manager: “It was different, definitely.

“First of all, I had to make sure I was in first, so I went in at six in the morning.

“Your mind was racing. But the first time – you were almost nervous. The nerves settle pretty quickly when you walk into reception.

“Everyone is smiling and so happy to see you. It was like the old days – you were coming home.”

Solskjaer will lead United back into battle again on Sunday when the Red Devils welcome arch-rivals Manchester City to Old Trafford for another derby date.