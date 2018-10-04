



Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly claimed that he has been banned from speaking to the media.

Pogba has made headlines with his post-match comments on a number of occasions already this season, which is understood to have contributed to the deterioration of his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho.

The World Cup winner played the full 90 minutes as United were frustrated by Valencia in a goalless draw at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, taking their winless streak to four matches across all competitions.

When asked by reporters to speak to the media in the mixed zone after the game, Pogba allegedly responded by saying: “I’ve been told I’m not allowed”.

The France international has been stripped of his vice-captaincy by Mourinho and is understood to be pining for a move away from the club.

The likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old, despite United’s reported asking price of £200m.