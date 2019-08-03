<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba has reportedly made a new attempt to force a summer exit from Manchester United and secure a move to Real Madrid.

The French World Cup winner failed to show for the flight to Cardiff for the club’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan.

The Red Devils claim his absence is down to a back injury he suffered training in Oslo earlier in the week.

But the Mail Online state Pogba’s non-arrival for the plane to South Wales came “much to the surprise of team-mates and club officials” after he had been pencilled in as part of the official travelling party.

United were due to fly at 3pm but their flight suffered a short delay before take-off.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his squad are now staying at St David’s Hotel ahead of the clash.

Pogba informed his fellow players last month that he would not be travelling on United’s pre-season tour to Australia.

However, he did eventually report for duty at Manchester Airport and headed Down Under.

The midfielder, 26, is now upping the ante in his quest to leave Old Trafford after a switch to Barcelona was blocked by United chief Ed Woodward a year ago.

His agent, Mino Raiola, has also been attempting to put the pressure on and has publicly admitted his client’s desire to quit Old Trafford.

But United are determined to stand firm and are adamant Pogba will not be sold this transfer window.

Instead, Solskjaer is looking to bolster his squad and he has almost secured the services of Leicester City’s England defender Harry Maguire.