Paul Pogba has revealed how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his staff tore into Manchester United players after the Everton debacle – and admitted he and his team-mates had “disrespected” the club with their dreadful performance.

The United midfielder – whose form has nosedived in recent weeks as he continues to be linked with Real Madrid – said the players had to shoulder all the blame for the 4-0 thrashing at Goodison Park and deserved another hammering in the dressing room from Solskjaer and his backroom team.

United face Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Wednesday and Pogba admitted the mentality had to change.

“The way we played and the performance of myself, of the team, of everyone is disrespectful,” Pogba told Sky Sports News. “We didn’t respect ourselves, the club or the fans.

“Everything went wrong but the most important thing is the mentality that we put on the pitch – that has to change.

“We let the manager speak, the staff speak [in the dressing room] and they spoke the truth. They said what happened in the game and it is not respectful for ourselves. What we did on the pitch is not respectful for the team-mates, for the staff, for the people, for the kitman, for everyone.

“I want to say [to the fans], and I know it may not be enough, but the fans want a reaction from the players and the only way to apologise to them is to give everything on the pitch. We don’t want to look like we did because the body language was not good enough for this shirt.

“You have to work, you have to sweat for this shirt and you have to give everything. We are Manchester United and we play to win trophies. Last year, we didn’t win any and this year again and now [if] we don’t get into the top four, obviously it is a very disappointing season. It is not good at all for this club.”