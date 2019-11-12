<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Pogba confirmed on social media on Monday that the cast on his ankle has been removed ahead of the midfielder’s return to action for Manchester United in December.

The 26-year-old initially suffered the problem during a 1-1 draw with Southampton ahead of the September international break.

Pogba came back to play 90 minutes against Rochdale and Arsenal, only for scans to then show that the problem had worsened.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, however, a smiling Pogba revealed to followers that the ankle cast was now off as he enters the final stage of his recovery process.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed earlier this month that United’s meeting with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on November 24 would be the earliest possible date that Pogba could return to the pitch.