Paul Pogba faces a race against time to prove his fitness for Manchester United's clash with Arsenal after suffering a recurrence of an ankle injury.

Paul Pogba confirmed on social media on Monday that the cast on his ankle has been removed ahead of the midfielder’s return to action for Manchester United in December.

The 26-year-old initially suffered the problem during a 1-1 draw with Southampton ahead of the September international break.

Pogba came back to play 90 minutes against Rochdale and Arsenal, only for scans to then show that the problem had worsened.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, however, a smiling Pogba revealed to followers that the ankle cast was now off as he enters the final stage of his recovery process.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed earlier this month that United’s meeting with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on November 24 would be the earliest possible date that Pogba could return to the pitch.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories