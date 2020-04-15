<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Paul Pogba has revealed that he supported Arsenal as a youngster, the midfielder persuaded by the club’s French contingent and his favourite player, Thierry Henry.

The Manchester United star first arrived in English football as a teenager, coming through the academy ranks at Old Trafford, before returning to the club in a world-record deal in 2016 after spending four seasons at Juventus.

Despite his allegiances to United from a young age, however, the 27-year-old has revealed his previous affection for their Premier League rivals, Arsenal, the north London side having featured some of the finest French players in the division’s history including the Gunners’ all-time leading record goalscorer, Henry.

“I will be honest. So, at the start, I was an Arsenal fan – obviously because of all the French players, you know,” Pogba said on the UTD podcast.





“Me and my brother were [Arsenal fans] but my other brother was a Manchester United fan.

“I couldn’t say anything so I used to love Henry and, because of him, I was an Arsenal fan. Then I changed and went on to choose with my other brother. No Arsenal, I went with the other one, the United fan!”

Pogba has struggled for fitness during an injury-hit season with United this term, the midfielder having made just eight appearances in all competitions due to a foot injury.

The France international was closing in on a first-team return prior to the suspension of football amid the coronavirus pandemic, and will hope to play a part in the remainder of the campaign should the Premier League find a safe way to be resumed.