Football pundit and former Liverpool star Graeme Souness has launched a scathing attack on Manchester United’s Paul Pogba.

In an interview in The Times, Souness was asked ‘Much has been made of your apparent disdain for Paul Pogba. Is this a misconception? Should you have been his teammate, what words of advice do you feel that you would have offered him?’

The Scotsman was quite clear in his response that it was not Pogba’s talent he doubted, but his mental attributes.

‘Pogba has absolutely everything to be a top player — great athleticism, super technique’ Souness said.

‘But his attitude to the game is the polar opposite of mine. He goes out with one thought in his mind: “I’m going to show everyone how clever I am today and be the star of the show.”’

‘My attitude, the way I was taught, was: “Go out and work harder than the guy you’re in against and see where that takes you.”’

‘He’d be an absolute doddle to play against.’

Souness’s latest comments will come as no surprise to Manchester United fans who have come to expect Pogba-bashing from the pundit. The criticism is the latest in a line of attacks that the former Scotland international has launched on the Frenchman.





Speaking after the Everton game on March 1st, Souness said on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday:

‘[Everton’s physios] got [Andre] Gomes back in a fraction of the time in what would appear to be a far worse injury.’

‘Paul Pogba I see him dancing at a wedding, I see him shooting hoops, and just the cynic in me feels he doesn’t want to be at United.’

‘He doesn’t want to play for United. How can you not want to play for Man United, if that is the case.’

In his column in The Times in September 2018 after United’s 3-0 home defeat to Spurs under José Mourinho, Souness remarked ‘Pogba plays for himself, it’s all about how cool he looks, showing us how clever he is.’

‘I reckon Pogba’s only in the team to maintain his transfer value until United can sell him, because he doesn’t merit his place for any other reason.’

‘Perhaps we’re now seeing the selfish player Fergie didn’t fancy first time round?’

There may or may not be some truth in what The Times columnist has to say about the 27-year-old, but his comments are almost certainly tinged with jealousy. Souness was at his best one of the best midfielders in the world but never had a fraction of Pogba’s talent, money, fame or commercial appeal despite all his achievements at Anfield.