The Super Eagles were in high spirits during its training session at the Bukit Gombak stadium ahead of tomorrow’s international friendly against Brazil.

Pictures of the players including new invitees Peter Olayinka, Viv Solomon-Otabor preparing for the team’s last open access practice session was shared on the Super Eagles’ Twitter handle.

SportingLife.ng source revealed that Paul Onuachu, Victor Osimhen and Moses Simon were impressive in the practice session as they led the top five Performers in the Eagles training ahead of the high-profile friendly.

However, Samuel Chukwueze played with a lot of caution and not his usual explosive style while Alex Iwobi linked well with the defence and attack in his role as number ten.

Nigeria will face Brazil in an international friendly on Sunday, 13 October at the National Stadium, Singapore.