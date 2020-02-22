<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigeria strikers, Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey were on parade for their Belgian side Genk on Friday.

The Nigerian duo helped the Club to a slim 1-0 victory over Kortrijk in their Belgian league clash.

While Paul Onuachu started the game and lasted for 88 minutes, Odey was introduced in the 59th minutes for Kouassi Eboue and later went into the referee’s 90th minutes.





However, both strikers failed to get on the score sheet as the Dries Wouters scored the goal of the game in 58th minutes.

The win put Gent five points ahead of third-placed Charleroi who still has a game in hand.

Genk is unlikely to retain their league title, as they are nine points behind table-topper Club Brugge, who also have a game in hand.