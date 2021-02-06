



Belgian league leading scorer Paul Onuachu has said he has the talent to shine in any of the major leagues in Europe.

Onuachu has so far fired 22 goals for Genk sparking speculations over his future.

The giant striker (he is 2.01 metres tall) himself has insisted he is not just a big striker, but one who is also talented and with a style good for the top leagues.

“With my playing style I can play anywhere,” Onuachu told La Deniere Heure.

"I am not a footballer because of my size but because of my talent.





“I want to score as many goals as possible every match. I am calm next to the field, which is also a plus, I don’t get rushed.

“The fact that clubs are showing interest now is due to the fact that I score a lot and show my worth. We’ll see when I’m ready to take on a new challenge that is introduced to me.”

Tomorrow, ‘Big Paul’ will again come face-to-face with ‘Small Paul’ (Mukairu) when Genk welcome Anderlecht in a top league clash.

It was ‘Small Paul’ who won the first showdown as Anderlecht pipped Genk 1-0 at home.