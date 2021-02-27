



Paul Onuachu may have scored his 24th league goal this season, but he was far from his best in a crucial 2-1 win at Charleroi.

Onuachu put away a penalty in the 17th minute after he had wasted a big chance earlier on.

However, his overall performance was underwhelming according to various reports.

“Onuachu has played badly in his last games and Friday’s performance was no different,” reported voetbalprimeur

“He did not play like the leading scorer of the league.





“Despite his penalty goal this was a match for him to forget.”

The report added that fellow Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers showed more hunger when he replaced Onuachu will 10 minutes left on the clock.

“He (Dessers) gave a better impression and almost made it 3-1 (for Genk),” voetbalprimeur further noted.

“Maybe he could be an option in the starting XI against KV Mechelen (Belgium Cup quarterfinal) on Thursday.”