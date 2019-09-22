<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu found the net as Genk defeated Oostende 3-1 in a Belgian First Division A game on Saturday.

Ronald Vargas turned the ball into his own net to give Oostende the lead in the 16th minute.

Guinea international Idrissa Sylla levelled for the home team in the 31st minute.

Onuachu restored the lead for the Blue and White a minute before the break.

Sender Berge sealed the victory with a stoppage-time effort.

Onuachu was replaced by Bryan Heynen 20 minutes from time.

The win propelled Genk to seventh place in the league table with 13 points from eight games.

Genk next take on Ronse in a League Cup game on Tuesday while Oostende will slug it out with Mandel United in the same competition on Wednesday.