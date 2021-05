Paul Onuachu scored his 31st goal in the Belgian league tonight for KRC Genk to trounce defending champions Club Brugge in the championship playoffs.

Onuachu opened scoring in the 57th minute.





Cup winners Genk remain in second place with 34 points after two rounds in the playoffs.

They are now five points behind leaders Club Brugge.

Antwerp are third on 30 points, same as fourth-placed Anderlecht.

Both teams clash in Brussels tomorrow.