Paul Onuachu again produced the match winner for Genk to advance to the quarterfinal of the Belgium Cup at the expense of local rivals Sint-Truiden.

The leading scorer in the league delivered the match winner with only three minutes left on the clock.





Fellow Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers was an unused sub for Genk, so also Nigerian defender Junior Pius, who is on loan at Sint Truiden from Antwerp.

Genk have won the Belgium Cup four times.