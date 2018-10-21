Red-hot striker Paul Onuachu fired a treble to help FC Midtjylland thrash hosts FC Nordsjaelland 4-1 Saturday.

Red-hot striker Paul Onuachu fired a treble to help FC Midtjylland thrash hosts FC Nordsjaelland 4-1 Saturday.

The former Nigeria U23 striker has now scored seven goals in 11 league games this season.

Onuachu has also scored in three straight league games.

The 24-year-old forward gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute, before he made it 2-1 in the 53rd minute.

His compatriot Rilwan Hassan, who was thrown into the fray in the 63rd minute as a replacement for Awer Mabil, assisted Onuachu for his third goal of the night in the 78th minute.

He was substituted in the 81st minute with Mayron George.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR