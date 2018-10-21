Red-hot striker Paul Onuachu fired a treble to help FC Midtjylland thrash hosts FC Nordsjaelland 4-1 Saturday.

The former Nigeria U23 striker has now scored seven goals in 11 league games this season.

Onuachu has also scored in three straight league games.

The 24-year-old forward gave his side a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute, before he made it 2-1 in the 53rd minute.

His compatriot Rilwan Hassan, who was thrown into the fray in the 63rd minute as a replacement for Awer Mabil, assisted Onuachu for his third goal of the night in the 78th minute.

He was substituted in the 81st minute with Mayron George.