Paul Onuachu: I’m yet to receive top offer

Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu says he is yet to receive a concrete offer to take him away from Belgian Pro League outfit Genk.

Onuachu was expected to leave Genk this summer following a stellar campaign for the Smurfs.

The 27-year-old scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances for the club last season.

The forward has however not ruled out the possibility of leaving the club in January or next summer.

“No agreements have been made this time, but if an offer comes in that is attractive to everyone, we will certainly talk,” Onuachu told Het Laatste Nieuws.”