FC Midtjylland of Denmark striker Paul Onuachu, who debuted with the Super Eagles, against Seychelles on Friday after coming in for Oghenekaro Etebo in the 62nd minute has stated that he will always give his very best anytime he is called upon to play for Nigeria.

Onuachu was calm even after getting a strong tip from Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr that he will start the game at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, as the towering youngster says he has learnt how to cope with pressure.

The product of Sagamu, Ogun State-based lower division club, FC Ebedei, first made waves when he scored against Manchester United of England in the Europa League, but Onuachu insists he is yet to come of age.

Rather than feel that he has already arrived, especially after getting lofty comments from Rohr, Onuachu is keeping his head down and aims to speak with his boost on Friday.

However, the 24-year-old Onuachu, who has 14 goals for Midtylland this season in the Danish top-flight league, admits he really looked forward to his debut and hopes to replicate his club form in green-and-white in subsequent matches.

After scaling the Seychelles hurdle, Onuachu will aim to get another outing against AFCON 2019 hosts, Egypt on Tuesday.

Onuachu said: “I’m happy to be invited to the Super Eagles squad for the games against Seychelles and Egypt. I’m looking forward to the games and will do my best for my country.”