Super Eagles new sensation Paul Onauchu scored twice for FC Midtjylland in the Danish Cup semi-final win over Odense BoldKlub at MCH arena on Wednesday.

OB midfielder Troels Kløve Hallstrøm put Midtjylland ahead after putting the ball into his own net in the 34th minutes of the encounterand it proved to be the only goal of the first 45 minutes.

Onuachu doubled Midtjylland’s advantage in the 47th minutes with a perfect strike to beat Hans Christian Bernat in goal for Odense BoldKlub.

The 24 year old completed his brace in the 72nd minutes to put the game beyond their opponents.

Norwegian star Gustav Wikheim scored the fourth with three left on regulation time to cap a perfect evening for club.

Onuachu has now scored 16 goals in all competitions for his Club this season.