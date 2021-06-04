Genk forward Paul Onuachu is expected to lead Super Eagles attack in Friday’s (today) international friendly against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The Super Eagles will be without injured Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for the game and Onuachu will get the chance to prove worth on the international scene again.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a prolific season in the Belgian Pro League netting 33 times in 38 appearances for Genk.





The tall striker was on target in Nigeria’s last outing against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun, Lagos in March.

Kelechi Iheanachom who also enjoyed a good campaign in the Premier League for Leicester City is expected to support Onuachu upfront.

The game will take place at the Stadion Weiner Neustadt, Vienna.

The two teams will clash in a second friendly at the same venue next week Tuesday.