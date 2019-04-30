<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paul Onuachu is relieved to end his three – game goal drought for Danish side FC Midtjylland after bagging a brace in Monday’s 2-1 away win against Nordsjælland.

Midtjylland rallied back from a goal down to win the Danish Superliga clash, and Onuachu ended a run of three league games without a win.

Jonathan Amon put the home team ahead in the 19th minute but the visitors turned the game around in the second half with two goals from Onuachu.

He volleyed home the equaliser in the 50th minute, before scoring the winning goal from a header a minute after the hour mark.

“I had been very disappointed. I was stressed by the fact that I have not been able score in recent games.

Today I came out and was a little bit more free in my game, and then I succeeded and scored two goals. I didn’t think much about it today, so now I’m just very happy,” Onuachu told TV3 Sport after the game.

The Nigeria international also expressed his delight with the win, FC Midtjylland first in four league outings.

“It was a good match for us, and it was great to get three points again after a lot of disappointing results. It gives us hope to continue, and it is great to get a little confidence boost after several disappointments,” he added.

The 24-year-old old has now scored 16 goals in 28 league appearances for FC Midtjylland this season.