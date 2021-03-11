



Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu says he’s not disappointed that the team’s manager, Gernot Rohr didn’t invite him for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

Onuachu, who has painted the Belgian League with his goals was expected to be in Rohr’s 24-ma squad that was released on Tuesday but then his name was omitted.

The 26-year-old has 26 goals in 30 games, with three assists across all competitions this term.





With only one goal in seven appearances for the Super Eagles, Onuachi in a chat with Punch stated he will work hard to earn his place back in the team.

“It’s the coach’s decision, and I respect it, he has the final say, and there’s nothing I can do to it, but I will do my best at all times and always fight to represent my fatherland,” Onuachu said.