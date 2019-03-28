<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles new kid on the block, Paul Onuachu, has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal for Nigeria in their 1-0 win over Egypt in Tuesday’s friendly.

The forward, making his second appearance for the three-time African champions, fired home a long-range shot with only 10 seconds into the encounter to help Gernot Rohr’s men extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

The Midtjylland striker who is hoping to make the squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has vowed to work harder in order to continue representing the Super Eagles.

In a chat, Onuachu revealed how he was motivated as well as what went through his mind when he got the ball, as not many people know he is good with his feet.

“I am very happy to score my first Nigerian goal in such a nice way, am happy about that”.

“A lot of people think that, okay, Paul scores a lot with the head and were expecting me to score with the head, but of course, am very good with my feet”.

“When I got the ball, I just told myself, Paul….just shoot with your feet and I shot it and it went in, so am so excited, it was a very good goal”.

“It means a lot for me to score, a lot of confidence for me so I just have to carry on and keep going, he concluded.

Onuachu who has 14 league goals for Midtjylland this season will look to continue the impressive form when his side take on Nordsjælland on Saturday.