Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu on Saturday night finished the regular league season as Goal King of Belgium topflight with 29 goals after netting a brace for Genk in a five-goal thriller at closest rivals Royal Antwerp.
The 26-year-old thus emerged the third Nigerian to top the goals chart in Belgium after Tosin Dosunmu and Joseph Akpala.
This record was a remarkable improvement from the nine goals he scored last campaign.
Onuachu broke the dealock after just 22 minutes in the clash between second and third-placed teams in the Belgian topflight.
