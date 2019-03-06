



Paul Onuachu says that representing the Danish national team was never an option for him, and he is “super proud” to have been named in Nigeria’s latest squad.

The 24-year-old, who hails from Owerri in Nigeria, would be eligible to play for Denmark as he has lived continuously for at least five years after reaching the age of 18 in the country. Onuachu has been on Midtjylland’s books since 2012.

The striker, who has scored 17 goals and provided five assists from 29 appearances across all competitions for his club in 2018/19, was recently named in a Nigeria squad for the first time, being called up for the Super Eagles’ upcoming matches against the Seychelles and Egypt.

He talked to news agency Ritzau after Monday’s Super1iga clash against FC Nordsjælland, and was asked if he had ever considered representing Denmark ahead of Nigeria.

“I am super proud to be selected for the Nigerian national team. It’s something I’ve been dreaming for a long time, and it’s just a good feeling to have achieved such a great goal in my career,” replied Onuachu.

“It has been a goal for me for a very long time, but you just have to be patient. I do what I can on the football field, and now I’m just glad it has succeeded.

“I was called by the Nigeria coach and he told me he wanted to try me out for a while, and now he has found room for me on the team.”