KRC Genk forward Paul Onuachu has been included in Belgian Pro League Team of the Season.

Onuachu scored 35 goals and recorded five assists in 41 games across all competitions for Genk in the 2020/21 season.

The Nigeria international has also been nominated for Belgian Professional Football League player of the year award





His teammate Junya Ito was also named in the Team of the Season with Club Brugge’s Noa Lang the other forward on the list.

Midfielder Bryan Heymen is the other Genk player on the list while champions Club Brugge has two more players; Simon Mignolet and Clinton Mata.