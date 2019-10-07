<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu scored a brace for Genk in their victory over Royal Excel Mouscron in the Belgian Jupiler league game on Sunday.

Onuachu has endured a difficult time in front of goal since his arrival from Danish side FC Midtjylland in the summer and the goals came a big relief for him.

Jonah Osabutey gave the visitors a shock lead in the 50th minutes, after his strike find away past Junya Ito in goal for Genk.

With his side heading for a defeat, Coach Felice Mazzu quickly turned to his Nigerian import and sent him on in place of Ianis Hagi.

Onuachu however justified the faith of the coach by netting the equaliser with 15 minutes to the end of the game .

The lanky forward completely turned the game around as he scored the winner on the dot of 90 minutes to snatch the three points for the home side .

His comparatriot, Stephen Odey was also given a cameo appearance in the game , as he came on with minutes to the end of the game.

Onuachu is part of Coach Gernot Rohr’s squad for the October 13 International friendly match against slated Brazil for Singapore.