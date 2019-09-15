<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international, Paul Onuachu, has admitted Genk had a tough game against Sporting Charleroi despite scoring his first goal in their 2-1 defeat on Friday.

The Super Eagles striker made his first start of the season in the absence of Tanzanian, Mbwana Samatta, who was out of the fixture due to injury.

Onuachu who scored the team’s only goal in the 61st minute stated that their lack of efficiency in the first half caused their loss.

“It was a tough game especially in the first half, we didn’t play that good in the first half but in the second half we came out strong and we tried our best to get the goal but it was not the result we wanted.”

Charleroi scored their two goals from their first two shots on target and Onuachu who saw his team spawn several chances insists that that is just football.

“It is football, when you have your chances you have to take it. They (Charleroi) had two chances and they made good use of it. It got difficult for us in the second half finding goals so for the next game I think we need to do better.”