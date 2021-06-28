Paul Mukairu has returned to training with Turkish Super Lig club Antalyaspor after Anderlecht did not take up a buy-out option following his loan spell at the Belgian club.

According to Ajansspor, Anderlecht wanted Mukairu to stay on for another season-long loan as they do not have the finance to sign him on a permanent basis.





It was further reported that several Serie A clubs were interested in signing the 21-year-old winger, but Antalyaspor said they won’t sell him.

On arrival in Turkey, the player met with new coach Ersun Yanal, who assured him he will play a key role in the team in the new season.

He has since undergone a routine medical before returning to full training in Antalya.