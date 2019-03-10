



Former Arsenal star, Paul Merson, has said Unai Emery could leave Arsenal next year, if he is not backed by the club in the transfer market.

The Gunners boss was left frustrated in January, after seeing only Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez arrive, as the club could only afford loan deals.

Merson says Emery must “sort out” the defence in the next two transfer windows and will only stay if he is backed in the market.

Merson told talkSPORT: “I like Emery, but he has to sort out the defence.

“If he gets that sorted in this window or in the next two windows, then he’ll be judged.

“Arsene Wenger always used to say one thing: “You’re only as good as your players, it doesn’t matter who you are.”

“You wouldn’t see Pep Guardiola going down to do the job Sol Campbell’s doing and playing the Man City way down there.

“So you’re only as good as your players. For me I think Emery needs two windows and then he’ll be judged.

“Then after that I think he could move on and think: “This [job] isn’t what it said it was on the tin”.”