<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s U20 boys arrived in the city of Bielsko-Biala on Saturday morning for their second game of the FIFA U20 World Cup against the United States of America on Monday evening.

“We are here in Bielsko-Biala for business. It was great that we were able to convert the chances we had against Qatar and start our campaign on a brilliant note.

“Kudos to the boys. But the competition has just started and we must now take it one match at a time. Victory over USA will guarantee us a place in the knock-out stage and that is what will go for,” Head Coach Paul Aigbogun told NFF website.

Goals by Maxwell Effiom, Henry Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen earned Nigeria a comfortable win over Qatar in Tychy on Friday, and a win over USA (who lost 1-2 to Ukraine same day) on Monday would see the Flying Eagles assured of a place in the Round of 16.

The city of Bielsko-Biala will also host the Flying Eagles’ final match of the group phase against Ukraine on Thursday.

Nigeria’s delegation is staying at the Qubus Hotel in Bielsko-Biala.