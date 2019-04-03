<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Flying Eagles boss Paul Aigbogun has stated that Nigerians should expect an entirely revamped Flying Eagles squad ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup holding in Poland later in the year.

The former Enyimba boss had led the Flying Eagles to a disappointing fourth-place finish in the U-20 African Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

In a chat, Aigbogun said Nigerians should expect a new side entirely when it’s time for the World Cup in Poland.

‘Now, we will have a blend of both local and Foreign based professionals’

‘And our first target will be to qualify from our group’, To achieve any goal, it is very important to qualify from the group first, he said.

Unlike the U-17 World Cup where Africa has been dominant, Africa has enjoyed minimal success at past editions of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.