Flying Eagles boss Paul Aigbogun has stated that the resumption and execution of programs for camping ahead of the FIFA U20 world cup in Poland remain sketchy as the team hasn’t gone yet on full camping for the youth world cup.

Aigbogun it was gathered via a telephone call with that the team has only began skeletal training with some few players while they wait for few days to have more detailed information from the NFF as to what the team’s camping exercises will look like and added that they are also looking at available options for friendlies.

“Nothing really to say really, all I can say is we’re just in training camp training that’s all I can say just some people few people training on and off.

“We’re looking at friendly games as well, I will know more by tomorrow or next tomorrow.”

The Nigeria U20 national team are in the same group alongside Qatar, Ukraine and the USA at the FIFA U20 world cup.