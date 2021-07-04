Paul Aigbogun: Home Eagles will learn from Mexico defeat

Coach Paul Aigbogun insists the home-based Super Eagles have picked few lessons from their defeat to Mexico.

The West Africans were battered 4-0 by the El Tri who dominated the game from start to finish.

Mexico scored twice in both halves as they rounded up their preparations for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in fine style.

“This was their last preparatory game before the Gold Cup. We knew they are going to play their strongest team,” Aigbogun told a news conference after the game.

“It was a great experience for our team. I think we probably played the youngest team you have seen in the national team for a while now.

“A lot of them made their debut. I think it was a fantastic experience for them playing against a quality side like Mexico.

“It’s a privilege for them to play in a massive stadium like this and in front of the crowd too.”