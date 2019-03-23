<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Liverpool hero Patrik Berger believes his old side are well placed to win a Premier League and Champions League double this season.

Liverpool are a point clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, although Pep Guardiola’s side have played a game less than the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have also been handed a plum tie in the Champions League quarter-finals, having been drawn to play Porto, who they beat 5-0 on aggregate en route to last season’s final.

“They [Liverpool] can win the league and they can win the Champions League,” Berger told Sky Sports News ahead of his Anfield appearance in Liverpool Legends’ clash with Milan Glorie this weekend.

“They are in a good spot in both competitions.

“Porto is a very good draw for them. It’s still going to be tough but I think the boys can do it. I think they are going to do it and they will be in the semi-final of the Champions League.

“Obviously in the league they have to play every game as a cup final in order to be the champions at the end of the season. I think they need to win every single game.

“I think they can easily win the league and they can win the Champions League too. I don’t see why they can’t win the double this season.”

Virgil van Dijk has proven to be a ‘great match from day one’ at Liverpool, says former defender Daniel Agger

Berger believes Liverpool have strength in depth all over the pitch, but pinpointed free-scoring forward Sadio Mane’s contribution as vital in helping Liverpool to challenge on two fronts this season.

“We have a great goalkeeper and defensively they are not really conceding many goals,” Berger said.

“Going forward, they have (Mohamed) Salah and (Roberto) Firmino, and they are [also] really solid in the middle.