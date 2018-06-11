Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has been appointed as the new manager of French Ligue 1 side Nice.

The ex-Manchester City, Inter Milan and Juventus midfielder was in his third season as head coach of New York City in Major League Soccer.

The 41-year-old had been tipped to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal before the appointment of Unai Emery.

Nice finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season, missing out on a Europa League place by one point.