



Former Super Eagles forward Patrick Pascal says Victor Osimhen has the quality to thrive in any big team in the world.

Pascal was speaking in the wake of Osimhen’s expected African record transfer from French side Lille Metropole to SS Napoli of Italy.

The Italians are reportedly ready to part company with €80m for the services of the Nigerian international as part of their rebuilding next season.

Haven starred in Belgium and France, Pascal said the 21-year-old has enough qualities to excel in the top league.





“Osimhen has shown good quality already. He is a player that can fit into the first team of any club in Europe. We saw what he did with the under-17, under-20 and under-23 teams, and now the senior national team. That shows he is good.

“He now has to think well before making any transfer. A player must watch where he is going, so that he does not end up on the bench. He should go only where he will be assured of playing in the starting line-up all the time. Once Osimhen goes to a club where he can play regularly and fit into their pattern, I know he will perform.” he told Mega Sports.

Meanwhile, the transfer is expected to be announced after the discussion on his image right has been sorted.