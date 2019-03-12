



Super Eagles team coordinator Patrick Pascal has stated that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will give a professional display against Seychelles and would not in anyway treat the game like no game despite having secured qualification for this summer’s AFCON in Egypt as they intend to finish as strong as possible.

Pascal speaking in a chat ahead of resumption of camping for players of the senior national team for games against Seychelles and Egypt said the team would be made to work as professional as possible especially against Seychelles while also checking out the Super Eagles team against the more illustrious Pharaoh’s of Egypt.