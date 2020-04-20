<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles coordinator Patrick Pascal says the team’s head coach Gernot Rohr deserves a new contract.

Pascal states that Rohr has brought stability to the team and should contInue with his duty.

“What we have in the Super Eagles now is a bunch of young talented players that will serve the country for up to ten years, and win various laurels for the country. This is not a team where if a player is missing, the whole country will be panicking. In this present Super Eagles team, no player is indispensable,” Pascal stated in an online Whatsapp interview organised by FCT Football Update.

“If a player is unavailable for whatever reasons, there are capable replacement, who will give their hundred performance. That is what makes a great team, and that is exactly one of the things coach Rohr has achieved.”





Pascal also said that the incessant crisis in Nigeria football has contributed a lot in ensuring that quality players are not produced from the domestic league.

“It is very evident that our league no longer have the high quality of players that were known for Nigerian league in the past. Players that will get to any team in the world and walk into their main team. But, what do you have now, half baked players many of whom will prefer to hide in clubs academy in remote leagues, and less football playing countries,”he added.

“You will ask why is it so?, the answer is very simple. Because of the regular crisis that has affected our football at home, no corporate body or individual is ready to invest into the domestic league to them produce high quality players that will make a mark in the senior national team, and make maximum impact overseas.”