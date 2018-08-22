Justin Kluivert made the right choice in joining Roma instead of making the switch to Manchester United or Barcelona this year, his father Patrick says.

The 19-year-old’s excellent performances for Ajax over the last two seasons saw him attract attention from Europe’s top sides, with reports the likes of United and Barca heavily linked.

The winger instead opted to move to Serie A to team up with Roma and made an immediate impact by setting up Edin Dzeko for the winning goal as they started their season with a 1-0 win over Torino.

Although former Barcelona and Netherlands hero Kluivert wanted his son to remain at Ajax, he is sure he will be better off in the Italian capital than he would have been in England.

“I’m very satisfied with what he is doing,” Kluivert told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “He doesn’t speak much, but he is someone who knows how to listen and is motivated, I would have liked to stay in Ajax for another year, but he chose for himself. I think Roma is a good solution.

“A jump to the Premier League would have been difficult… I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma is an important club, but the pressures are lower.

“Roma must not win by force and it is a club that is used to good football. It is the ideal place for Justin right now. Then, who doesn’t dream of Barcelona? But Italian football is catching up and Justin can take advantage of it.”

After finishing third in the league and 18 points behind champions Juventus last season, Eusebio Di Francesco’s team are aiming for the title this time around, and Kluivert, who recently took over as Clarence Seedorf’s assistant manager at Cameroon, thinks they have a good chance.

“I hope he can win the Scudetto. Juve are the strongest, but you never know,” he added. “I would like to go to Italy soon. I’m busy with the new job, but for Justin I always have time. I want to see him win with Roma. And I want to see him happy.”