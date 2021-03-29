



The election of new club president Joan Laporta at Barcelona earlier this month was inevitably going to lead to restructuring of the club’s off-field staff.

Earlier on Monday, Catalan radio station RAC1 announced the club’s head of legal Román Gómez Ponti and Albert Soler – head of the professional sports section – are leaving the Camp Nou.

Now Diario Sport report that the club’s La Masia academy Patrick Kluivert will be the next to exit the Blaugrana, with his contract expiring at the end of the season and not likely to be renewed.





The former striker netted 122 goals in 257 games for the Catalan giants between 1998 and 2004 and has been in his current post since the summer of 2019.

Kluivert had previously been the number two to his former Dutch international teammate Clarence Seedorf at the helm of the Cameroon international side.

It is said by the report that the Dutchman is likely to be replaced by Jose Ramon Alexanko in the role.