



Substitute Patrick Cutrone netted twice in nine minutes to lift seven-time European champion AC Milan to a 3-1 comeback win at home to Olympiakos.

Boosted by a 4-1 victory at Sassuolo in Serie A on Sunday and with forward Gonzalo Higuain returning from injury, AC Milan looked strong in the opening stages against Olympiakos and had an offside goal disallowed early on.

Miguel Angel Guerrero gave the visitors the lead against the run of play in the 14th minute with a deflected header.

Milan then wasted some chances before Ricardo Rodriguez crossed for Cutrone to head the equaliser with 20 minutes to go. Higuain’s low shot put the Italian club 2-1 up and Cutrone tapped in his second goal from close range in the 79th.

Milan lead Group F with six points, two ahead of Real Betis, who scored three goals in the second half to ease past Luxembourg newcomer Dudelange 3-0.