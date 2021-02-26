Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidential aspirant, South Africa’s Patrice Motsepe has unveiled his plan for the football body if elected as president.
Motsepe delivered his manifesto at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday afternoon with Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, South Africa Football Association (SAFA) President, Danny Jordaan, amongst the dignitaries in attendance.
The Mamelodi Sundown owner is among the candidates eyeing the position of CAF presidency with sole aim of winning the seat.
Part of his manifestos is investing in developing and growing football in each African country through sponsorships, private sector and other partners; improving the efficiency and professionalism of CAF’s Competitions and its staff; implementing and adhering to governance and auditing global best practices and investing in African football infrastructure.
He also promised to invest in our youth and in the future of African football; developing and growing women’s football; and protecting the integrity and professionalising referees.
Motsepe promised to establish Video Assistant Referees (VAR) and ensure statutory reforms in the continent as well as partnering with FIFA and other Continental governing bodies.
Meanwhile, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the election is scheduled for March 12, 2021.