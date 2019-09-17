<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United great Patrice Evra has revealed he’s not returned to the club just for the sake of completing his coaching badges but to also have a bigger effect than that on the current players.

The iconic Frenchman has been spotted more and more at the club’s training group as a coach working with the younger age groups but also mixing amongst the senior players.

Evra was known for being extremely passionate for United during his playing time and that hasn’t changed after his retirement.

He’s often spoken about how the current crop of players need to know what it means to play for such a global club as well the need for leaders.

Initially there were rumours he was being lined up for the director of football job but so far that hasn’t proven to be the case.

According to Manchester Evening News, Evra said: “I’m just here because it’s my home and I’m completing my coaching badges and what better place to do it than at home.

“I’ve come to support the women and to make sure all players know that when you wear that shirt you have to understand you carry history on your back I’m here to make sure people understand what it means to play for this club.”

Evra was recently praising Daniel James for his player of the month award, citing his passionate celebration as one of the reasons that made the United great so happy.

Hopefully his influence on the club will see a greater appreciation amongst the players but it will be a while before he’s working with the first-team if he ever does.