Patrice Evra has updated Manchester United fans in regards to his progress towards becoming a coach amidst rumours over a potential return.

The French legend has been seen around Old Trafford a lot lately, often alongside executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward with reports initially claiming he was being interviewed for the director of football role.

However, Evra has ruled out such a move for himself for now at least as he admits he would need to prepare himself to sacrifice everything for the club once more.

For the time being he has kept himself busy by working on his coaching badges and it seems United had something to do with that.

The Red Devils’ fanbase absolutely adore Evra and so there would certainly be celebrations should he return to the club in any capacity.

Manchester United already employ a recent former player amongst the coaching staff in Michael Carrick but the rest of the staff are also littered with former players.

However, despite that, Evra would still be a welcome presence at the club once more and there’s no doubting he’s got plenty to offer.

In fact, with Luke Shaw injured ahead of United’s clash with Leicester City, the former Juventus man would be a welcome sight at left-back once more!