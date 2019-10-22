<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Patrice Evra has disclosed he is in talks with Manchester United, about a return to the club in a non-playing capacity.

The 38-year-old spent eight years with the Red Devils, before leaving in 2014 to join Juventus.

During his time at Old Trafford, Evra helped United win five league titles in that period, as well as the Champions League in 2008.

He announced his retirement from the game in July and has since been working with his former employers, in order to gain his coaching badges.

“I’m doing my coaching badges with Manchester United, but I want to make it clear because people think I am already working for United.

“There has been some talk but no, I am just doing my coaching badges. I know people are excited to see me back at the club.

“I’m having some important talks behind the scenes so we will decide if I will work for the club in a certain role or not. We will see,” Evra said during a guest appearance on Sky Sports .

Asked about what a new job at United could involve, he responded: “We don’t know yet. The problem is I want to do everything but in life you can’t do everything, but [I want] a role where I can get my hands dirty.

“So if I come back to the club it’s not just to put my face on it, it’s because I want my club to go back to [being] the best club in the world.

“As I player I sacrificed my life to succeed at this club. I don’t know which role I will have but I will do the same.”