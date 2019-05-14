<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United hero Patrice Evra has blasted Alexis Sanchez performance in the Red Devils colour since his arrival from Arsenal in January 2018.

Sanchez earns £500,000-a-week and he has only scored just five goals in 45 appearances for Manchester United and Evra thinks that the Chilean forward has not given all for the Old Trafford giant.

He told Sky Sports: “Some players only come for the money, I am not afraid to say that.

“I have nothing against him, but Sanchez, when I saw the deal, that’s when I thought the Manchester United history just went down.”

He had Manchester City, they were offering less money but he was going to play better football than United – I’m sorry about that, but City play better football and Guardiola will improve him.

“So I want to know what is the real reason for choosing United? Don’t tell me he loved Manchester United when he was a kid.

“It’s either the money or he wanted to be the number one, take the No 7 shirt and be the star.”

Sanchez is surplus to requirement to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and has been told to find a new club ahead of next season.